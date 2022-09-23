Wednesday 9/21
Girls’ Golf: Havasu 178, Lee Williams 237
Brittany Gomez - 38
Chloe King - 45
Xanthia Still - 46
Anna Anderson - 46
Julia Conley - 49
Ava Gorden - 51
9/10 Football: Havasu 0, Buckeye 54
Girls’ Cross Country: Havasu 29, Lee Williams 37
1) Katie Bell 21:12, 3) Celeste Switzer 23:26, 4) Lorena Hansen 24:49, 8) Rilee Thuneman 25:43, 16) Emily Jackson 26:37, 20) Makenna Wiese 27:50, 21) Athena Conway 27:58, 29) Taylor Smith 32:23, 35) Jade Weiss 36:33
Boys’ Cross Country: Havasu 40, Lee Williams 39
2) Nathan Merrill 17:49, 5) Alex Gallegos 19:08, 8) Jamie Henson 20:16, 11) Brett McMillan 21:11, 14) Tanner Bentley 22:47, 15) Raymond Escobedo 23:41, 16) Japen Patel 23:43, 19) Colt Weiss 24:22, 23) Carter Owens 25:44, 25) Cody Griess 26:10, 28) Michael Balog 27:16, 37) Dylan Hagest 31:41
Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes, including three to Stefon Diggs, and the Buffalo Bills rolled past Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans 41-7 in their home opener. The Bills followed a season-opening 31-10 rout of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams by throttling an opponent that has been their nemesis in each of the past two seasons. Fullback Reggie Gilliam and linebacker Matt Milano, with a 43-yard interception return, also scored touchdowns for Buffalo. Buffalo's defense limited Tennessee to 182 yards of offense and 12 first downs, while registering two sacks and forcing four turnovers. The Titans fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2012.
