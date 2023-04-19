Prep sports roundup: Girls tennis clinch playoff spot

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP
Tuesday, April 18
Baseball
The varsity squad (16-5) fell 7-5 to the Verrado Vipers. The five runs were scored by Jake Crook (2), Levi Cook, Tyler Thomspon and Tristan Wright. Sophomore pitcher Brock Cross forced seven strikeouts and allowed eight hits and six runs against him through four innings. Sophomore pitcher Colton Rohn allowed one hit and one run against in two innings. The FR/SO team won their game against the Verrado Vipers 4-1.
Softball
The varsity squad (20-7) fell 3-1 to the Verrado Vipers. The team is ranked No. 15 in the 5A conference with two games left in the regular season.
Boys tennis
The varsity squad fell 9-0 to ALA-Gilbert North on the road. The Knights finished the regular season 6-7 and ranked No. 30 in Division II.
Girls tennis
The varsity squad fell 5-4 to ALA-Gilbert North in a hard-fought battle at home. Monet Land won her singles match 6-4, 6-3 and her doubles match with partner Olivia LeGrand 8-6. Kourtney Carles also won her singles match 6-4, 6-0 and her doubles match with partner Saira Chadha 8-4. This was the team’s only loss of the season - they finished the regular season 13-1 and ranked No. 7 in Division II. The team will continue on to the postseason on April 25th at home against Paradise Valley.
UPCOMING GAMES
Friday, April 21
FR/SO softball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View at home at 3:45 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 3:45 p.m.
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Canyon View at 3 p.m. at home.
