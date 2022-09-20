Thursday 9/15
Girls’ Varsity Volleyball: Desert Edge defeats Havasu 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22
Thank you for reading!
Thursday 9/15
Girls’ Varsity Volleyball: Desert Edge defeats Havasu 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22
Maryssa Rodriguez 14 assists and four aces, Tatum Wilcox 16 assists, Kaleigh Paoli 17 digs, Aubrey Becker 13 kills, Meret Moser 10 kills
Girls’ Junior Varsity Volleyball: Desert Edge defeats Havasu 25-19, 25-10
Girls’ Freshman Volleyball: Desert Edge defeats Havasu 25-20, 18-25, 15-8
JV Football: Havasu 70, Kofa 0
PASSING_Havasu, Eric Nieblas 4 TDs
RUSHING_Havasu, Sebastian Hernandez 4 TDs, Hunter Cisneros 1 TD, Jesse Thompson 1 TD, 1 70-yd kickoff return TD
RECEIVING_Havasu, Carson Lockman 2 TD, Dane Dreisbach 1 TD, Kaden Norlander 1 TD
Boys’ Swim: Gila Ridge 85, Havasu 85
200-meter freestyle relay Kyle Bidwell, Logan Blum, Wyatt Hicks, Nathan Andrews 1:55
Unified 50-meter freestyle Ryder Bliss 54.72
Unified 1000-meter freestyle Ryder Bliss 2:07
Girls’ Swim: Gila Ridge 94, Havasu 76
200-meter freestyle relay Lily Miller, Sabrina Darnell, Olivia Badaracco, Kyra Lloyd 2:08
Unified 50-meter freestyle Sierra Bunnell first place in her heat
Friday 9/16
Varsity Football: Yuma Catholic 28, Havasu 14
PASSING_Havasu, Tyler Thompson 7-21-1-86, 1 TD
RUSHING_Havasu, Isaac Stopke 30-193 1 TD, Tyler Thompson 6-30, Wyatt Tribolet 1-14
RECEIVING_Havasu, Gavin Briggs 2-16, Wyatt Tribolet 2-13, Glen Adona 1-39 1 TD, Brock Cross 1-18
Monday 9/19
Girls’ Golf: Havasu 186, Desert Edge 195
Britteny Gomez - 43
Ava Gorden - 47
Chloe King - 48
Julia Conley - 48
Xanthia Still - 48
Telesis Prep Girls’ Varsity Volleyball: Telesis defeats New Day 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15
The Kansas City Chiefs have taken on an almost unbeatable air in the AFC West over the past six years, not only winning the division each time but losing just six games total against some of their longest-standing rivals. Except when it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers. They’ve showed no fear in splitting their past four meetings with Kansas City, including a win in Arrowhead Stadium last season. Justin Herbert will try to lead Los Angeles to another victory on Thursday night in the first NFL game exclusively on Amazon Prime, and become one of three visiting quarterbacks to win each of his first three starts at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Raiders lost a game in which they led by 20 or more points for the first time when Las Vegas blew a 20-0 halftime lead and fell to the Arizona Cardinals 29-23 in overtime. The Cardinals completed an 11-play, 94-yard drive to put their first points on the board with 6:08 left in the third quarter to make it 20-7. It was clear Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was on a mission, and the Raiders defense could be in for a long second half. After gaining just 86 yards on 19 offensive plays in the first half, Arizona was on the field for 59 offensive plays and gained 327 yards in the second half.
The Lake Havasu Knights 9/10 football team lost to the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks 56-…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.