For the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, the 2022 season started with a dud. The teams looking to build on playoff performances from last season struggled in their openers. The Cardinals got blown out at home by Kansas City and the Raiders fell on the road at the division rival Chargers. That’s put some added urgency on the game Sunday, when Arizona visits Las Vegas, given that no team that started the season 0-2 made the playoffs the past three seasons.