Tuesday 9/20
Boys’ Golf: Sunrise Mountain 171, Havasu 175, Verrado 178
Derek McCoy - 39
Adan Sanchez - 43
Chien Brazier - 45
Jenson Salazer - 48
Troy Locatis - 49
Girls’ Varsity Volleyball: No. 3 Millennium defeats Havasu 25-13 , 25-6 , 25-9
Girls’ Junior Varsity Volleyball: No. 3 Millennium defeats Havasu 25-3, 25-7
Girls’ Freshmen Volleyball: No. 3 Millennium defeats Havasu
The Lake Havasu Knights 9/10 football team lost to the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks 56-…
For the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, the 2022 season started with a dud. The teams looking to build on playoff performances from last season struggled in their openers. The Cardinals got blown out at home by Kansas City and the Raiders fell on the road at the division rival Chargers. That’s put some added urgency on the game Sunday, when Arizona visits Las Vegas, given that no team that started the season 0-2 made the playoffs the past three seasons.
Max Homa moved into position to defend his title at the Fortinet Championship, shooting a 5-under 67 to share the 36-hole lead with Danny Willett at the PGA Tour’s season opener. Homa won twice last season and will play in next week's Presidents Cup as a captain's pick. He says he feels comfortable at Silverado Resort & Spa. Willett shot a bogey-free 64 to match Homa's two-day total of 12-under 132. The English player kept his PGA Tour card for this season because of players defecting to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. Justin Lower and Byeong Hun An were two shots back.
