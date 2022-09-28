Varsity Football: Buckeye 56, Havasu 41
PASSING_Havasu, Tyler Thompson 13-28-1-209, 2 TD, Josh Deffinbaugh 3-8-1-21
RECEIVING_Havasu, Omar Feely 6-84 1 TD, Isaac Stopke 2-62 1 TD, Glen Adona 4-39
RUSHING_Havasu, Isaac Stopke 20-201 3 TD, James Douglas 4-25 1 TD
Boys’ and Girls’ Swim: Havasu 374.5, Mohave 205.5
Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Isaac Bolden 35.58
Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Zoey Enfield 28.81
Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: William Buckman, Kyle Bidwell, Luke McNay, Tristan Green 3:46
Girl’s 200-yard medley relay: Aubrey Vessells, Kyra Lloyd, Olivia Badaracco, Josie Roman 2:07
Boys’ Cross Country: Kofa 1st place 50, Havasu 2nd place 53
3) Nathan Merrill 17:13, 8) Alex Gallegos 18:33, 9) Jamie Henson 18:34, 13) Brett McMillan 18:54, 20) Tanner Bentley 20:42, 24) Japen Patel 21:43, 26) Michael Balog 22:10, 27) Colt Weiss 22:31, 28) Raymond Escobedo 22:37, 34) Cody Griess 24:04, 36) Carter Owens 25:09, 39) Dylan Hagest 29:34
Girls’ Cross Country: Havasu 1st place 27, Lee Williams 2nd place 38
1) Katie Bell 20:08, 3) Celeste Switzer 21:50, 5) Lorena Hansen 23:06, 6) Rilee Thuneman 23:31, 12) Emily Jackson 25:03, 14) Makenna Wiese 25:45, 16) Athena Conway 26:01, 21) Taylor Smith 28:53, 24) Brooklyn Usinowicz 30:49, 30) Jade Weiss 37:41
Girls’ Golf: Havasu 174, Prescott 210, Lee Williams 211
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.