Prep sports upcoming games

Tuesday, March 7
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Prescott on the road at 3:30 p.m.
JV girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Prescott at home at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Prescott at home at 3:30 p.m.
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Willow Canyon at home at 3:45 p.m.
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Willow Canyon on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Willow Canyon on the road at 3:45 p.m.
FR/SO softball: Lake Havasu plays Willow Canyon on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Willow Canyon at home at 4 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Willow Canyon at home at 2 p.m.
