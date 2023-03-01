Prep sports upcoming games

Thursday, March 2
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Page High School at 11 a.m. at Kingman High School
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Kingman Academy at 3 p.m. at Kingman High School
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Flagstaff at home at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Flagstaff on the road at 3:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Lee Williams at home at 4 p.m.
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Lee Williams at home at 2 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Kingman on the road at 9 a.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Shadow Ridge on the road at 9:30 a.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Empire on the road at 2 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Liberty on the road at 3:30 p.m.
