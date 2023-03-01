Prep sports upcoming games

Kyle Busch sent Fontana off in style. The veteran stormed up from the back after an early penalty and earned his first victory for Richard Childress Racing while winning on this Southern California track for the fifth time. Busch held off Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain in NASCAR’s final race on the gloriously weathered asphalt at Auto Club Speedway, which will soon be demolished to make room for a half-mile track. Busch drove his Chevrolet to victory in only his second race with RCR, which scooped him up in December after his 15-year tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing ended.