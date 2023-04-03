Prep sports upcoming games

Tuesday, April 4
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Buckeye Union at home at 3:30 p.m.
Thank you for reading!
Tuesday, April 4
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Buckeye Union at home at 3:30 p.m.
JV boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Buckeye Union at home at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Buckeye Union on the road at 3:30 p.m.
JV girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Buckeye Union on the road at 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Westview at home at 2 p.m.
Varsity track and field: Lake Havasu plays the river schools at Kingman High School at 3 p.m.
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Flagstaff at home at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity softball: Lake Havasu plays Westview on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV softball: Lake Havasu plays Westview on the road at 3:45 p.m.
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Westview at home at 4 p.m.
PHOENIX – When the PBSW Phoenix Ramblers and A-1 Queens faced off, it was the hott…
Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at Wimbledon as neutral athletes after the All England Club reversed its ban from last year. The players must sign declarations of neutrality and comply with “appropriate conditions.” That includes not expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Other tennis tournaments have allowed Russian and Belarusian players to compete as neutrals. The All England Club says it considers "alignment between the Grand Slams to be increasingly important in the current tennis environment.” This year's Wimbledon tournament will start on July 3. The women's final is scheduled for July 15 and the men's final on July 16.
DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark has captured the attention of basketball fans with her…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.