Prep sports upcoming games

Wednesday, March 1
Varsity boys and girls track and field: Lake Havasu hosts river schools at 3 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Page High School at 11 a.m. at Kingman High School
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Kingman Academy at 3 p.m. at Kingman High School
Varsity boys tennis: Lake Havasu plays Flagstaff at home at 3:30 p.m.
Varsity girls tennis: Lake Havasu plays Flagstaff on the road at 3:30 p.m.
NASCAR postponed the Xfinity Series race at Fontana to Sunday night because of steady rain falling on Auto Club Speedway on Saturday. Practice and qualifying sessions for both weekend races at Fontana had already been canceled because of consistent, heavy rain from an extraordinary Southern California storm. The Xfinity drivers went through introduction, got into their cars and took pace laps during a break in the weather, but rain began to fall again during the warmup. The cars were parked with rain covers for almost an hour before NASCAR finally gave up on racing.
Kyle Busch sent Fontana off in style. The veteran stormed up from the back after an early penalty and earned his first victory for Richard Childress Racing while winning on this Southern California track for the fifth time. Busch held off Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain in NASCAR’s final race on the gloriously weathered asphalt at Auto Club Speedway, which will soon be demolished to make room for a half-mile track. Busch drove his Chevrolet to victory in only his second race with RCR, which scooped him up in December after his 15-year tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing ended.
