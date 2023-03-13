Prep sports upcoming games

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has won her record-tying 86th World Cup race with victory in a giant slalom. Shiffrin’s win matched the overall record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark 34 years ago. The 27-year-old American protected her half-second lead from the first run and finished 0.64 seconds ahead of Federica Brignone. It was Shiffrin’s fourth straight wire-to-wire win in World Cup giant slaloms since January. Shiffrin also clinched the season-long World Cup giant slalom title to secure her 15th career crystal globe trophy. She already won her fifth overall World Cup title and the slalom title this season.