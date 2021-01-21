Girls basketball
The Lake Havasu girls basketball team opened the season with a 54-37 loss to Agua Fria in a Desert West Regional game on Tuesday.
The Knights started slow in the first quarter, scoring two points and going down 10-2 after the opening period. Agua Fria never squandered the lead, as the Owls went into halftime ahead 33-10 and led 48-24 after the third quarter.
Saydra Pappenfus scored a game-high 19 points for Havasu and Bobbi Jo Bahnker was the Knights second-leading scorer at seven points.
Up next for Havasu is a road matchup against Millennium in a Desert West contest on Jan. 26.
Boys basketball
The Lake Havasu boys basketball had second half struggles in Tuesday’s season opener against Desert West opponent Agua Fria, falling 56-24 on the road.
The Knights were down 15-11 at the end of the first quarter after Gerald Bolden Jr. scored six points and Luke Zegers added five. The game was still within reach for Havasu at halftime, going into the locker room down 23-15.
When the second half came around, Havasu got outscored 33-9 in the third and fourth quarters. The Knights were outscored 26-9 in the third quarter and were held scoreless in the fourth. Agua Fria scored seven points in the final period of play.
Bolden Jr. ended the game with eight points and Mason Sain was next best scorer for Havasu at seven. Zegers didn’t score after the first quarter while Jayden Jameson and Isaiah Soto were held to two points each. Soto’s points came on free throws, which was the only time the Knights scored from the charity stripe.
Havasu will play Canyon View on the road tonight in a Desert West contest. Game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. according to the AZ Preps 365 website.
Boys soccer
The Lake Havasu boys soccer team started the 2021 campaign with a 3-0 win over Gila Ridge on the road on Tuesday.
Jesse Dominguez scored twice for the Knights and Daniel Espino added one goal in the victory. As a team, Havasu had a total of 13 shots on goal including four from Dominguez and three from Espino, according to MaxPreps.
Havasu was tough on the defensive side, totaling 45 steals as a team. Angel Castaneda had a team-high nine steals, following six from Jaden Baker and five each from Anthony Reyes, Jesus Rodriguez and Oswaldo Sanchez.
The Knights will play on the road again tonight when they face the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.