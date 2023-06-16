Pro angler and Lake Havasu City local Justin Kerr encourages all parents to spend time outdoors with their children, as he and his family do.
Kerr is a veteran professional angler with over 20 years of experience under his belt. He has fished in 84 Major League Fishing events and has 17 top-10 finishes. In his Western Outdoor News Bass career, he won the 2008 U.S. Open, the 2018 California Open, the 2022 Laughlin Open and the 2022 California Open.
“It has a lot of ups and downs, and a lot more downs,” Kerr said. “You have to be able to weather the storm. (My sons) get to see that the world has a lot of ups and downs.”
Kerr and his eldest son, Kade, won the annual New Horizons Pro Am charity fishing tournament in 2021. The next year, Kerr took his youngest son, Blake, and together they won Big Fish.
“It was pretty funny because (Blake) actually took a nap while I caught the big one,” Kerr said. “So when he woke up, I told him, ‘Hey look in the livewell,’ and he looked in there and he said, ‘What the heck!’ Now we always call that the sleepy six-pounder.”
The New Horizons Pro Am fishing tournament has been held in Lake Havasu City for 42 years, and is a charity event. This year’s tournament raised $580,000 for people with disabilities.
“It’s really good for the community,” Kerr said. “And it’s a really good thing for fathers and sons to do together.”
Kerr’s step father introduced him to fishing when he was about 6 years old, but it wasn’t until his teenage years that he developed a passion for bass fishing.
“That’s what I love to do, to be able to fish tournaments and be outdoors,” Kerr said. “That type of stuff is just priceless to do with your kids, especially boys. It’s a huge deal to be able to teach them about being outdoors, especially in today’s world with the internet.”
Both of Kerr’s sons have been on a boat since they were newborns, and both could cast by the age of two-and-a-half.
On a camping trip up in the Sierra Mountains, Kerr watched both his sons catch their first fish.
“They could actually feel their own bite when they casted their own lure,” Kerr said.
To see the look on his son’s faces and know that they could now understand that feeling of catching a fish was a special moment, Kerr said.
“Those moments outdoors and being in nature are a lot better than just sitting inside,” Kerr said.
The Kerr family frequents Williams, Arizona, for camping and trout fishing and Kerr highly recommends it to Lake Havasu City families.
