Justin Herbert hopes he doesn’t have to answer questions about a contract extension much longer. However, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback did hint that missing practices is a possibility if a deal isn’t reached by the start of training camp. Talks between the Chargers and Herbert’s agents remain ongoing. Los Angeles is expected to begin training camp on July 26. Players reporting to training camp, but not taking part in practices — called a “hold-in” — has been an increasingly common occurrence throughout the league the past couple of seasons so that they aren’t fined for each day they did not report to camp.