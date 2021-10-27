The top skateboarders in the world will compete in Lake Havasu City this weekend for the Street League Skateboarding Championship Tour.
Skaters will take over the Tinnell Memorial Sports Complex at Rotary Park for the second stop of the SLS tour. The tour stop in Havasu serves as the second qualifier for the SLS Super Crown World Championship in Jacksonville, Florida on Nov. 13-14.
Notable competitors include Nyjah Huston, Olympic bronze medalist and Mesa native Jagger Eaton, Olympic silver medalist Rayssa Leal, Gustavo Ribeiro and Vincent Milou.
Thursday mainly includes practice runs for both men and women, starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. Competition begins Friday at 10 a.m. with the women’s prelims. The men’s prelims is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.
Finals will take place Saturday with the women starting at noon. Awards for the women’s division will follow after the conclusion of competition. The men’s finals are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. with awards starting after competition concludes.
The event is free of charge for spectators, but seating will be on a first come, first serve basis.
