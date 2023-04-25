Putting Jimmy Butler’s 56-point playoff masterpiece for Heat into historical perspective

Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives toward the baseline as Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) defends.

 Jim Rassol/USA TODAY Sports

MILWAUKEE — Jimmy Butler still insists Playoff Jimmy isn’t a thing.

“It’s not a thing,” Butler said just minutes after becoming only the sixth different player in NBA history to score 56 or more points in a playoff game. “It’s not. I just be hooping.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.