PWC US Freestyle returns to channel

The Pro Watercraft U.S. Freestyle Championship returns to the Bridgewater Channel Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m for the spring round.
Local favorites, nationwide stars, young and old, male and female jet ski riders will perform two-minute routines showcasing their best tricks and are judged to crown the winner.
At 7:30 p.m., riders will hash it out for the Best Trick of the Night title. Make sure to stick around if you want to see the craziest flips, spins and rolls of the day.
The entire competition is free to spectators, and it is recommended that you arrive early to secure a parking spot and your spot in the channel to watch. Bring fold-up chairs, coolers and snacks to enjoy the day watching some of the best in the world do what they love.
