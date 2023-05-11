PWC US Freestyle returns to channel

Local favorite Coy Curtis practices his freestyle moves at Body Beach.

 Claire Cornelius

The Pro Watercraft U.S. Freestyle Championship returns to the Bridgewater Channel Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m for the spring round. 

Local favorites, nationwide stars, young and old, male and female jet ski riders will perform two-minute routines showcasing their best tricks and are judged to crown the winner. 

