On Sept. 10, 2021, the Lee Williams Volunteers defeated the Lake Havasu Knights 28-21 at Lee Barnes stadium.
Some notable Knights highlights from last year’s game are: a 74-yard run by then-junior running back Issaac Stopke where he was tackled about five yards from the goalline; a four-yard TD run in the second quarter to tie the game by Stopke and a fumble recovery by then-junior defensive end Joe Ulmer; a seven-yard TD pass caught by then-junior safety Spencer Dorsett.
