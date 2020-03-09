Today’s road match against Willow Canyon for the Lake Havasu tennis teams has been rescheduled due to rain in the forecast.
The Knights and Wildcats will instead face off on Wednesday, April 15 at 1 p.m. in Surprise.
Havasu is still scheduled to host Gila Ridge at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in a pivotal section match.
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams have started the season with 4-0 records.
