Rams trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins for tight end Hunter Long, third-round pick

Maisie Burnham scored 19 points, Alex Fowler had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Portland beat two-time defending West Coast Conference Tournament champion Gonzaga 64-60 to claim an NCAA Tournament berth. Portland (23-8) snapped a six-game losing streak against the No. 16 Zags — with its last win coming in the tournament semifinals during the 2019-20 season. The Pilots won the tournament championship that year before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Portland played in four straight NCAA Tournaments from 1994-97 before getting back in 2020. Fowler, averaging 17.9 points, missed her first five shots before finishing 7 of 14 and securing her first double-double of the season for Portland. Burnham was born in Spokane and played at nearby Eastern Washington.