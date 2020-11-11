The Arizona Interscholastic Association football rankings were released on Tuesday and Lake Havasu was spotted at No. 16 in the 4A Conference.
The Knights are ranked at that spot with a 3-3 overall record and a 3-1 mark in the Southwest Region. Havasu fell to second place in the Southwest standings after losing 28-48 on the road to Estrella Foothills on Friday. The Wolves (3-3, 2-0 Southwest) overtook the top spot in the region after defeating the Knights.
A Regional title is still in play for Havasu when the Knights host Vista Grande (1-5, 0-1 4A Copper Sky) this upcoming Friday. Havasu needs a win and for Deer Valley to beat Estrella to capture the Southwest Championship. It’s currently the final game on the schedule for the Knights.
