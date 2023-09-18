Ravens coach John Harbaugh declines to discuss specifics of injuries to WR Odell Beckham Jr., OLB Odafe Oweh

Odell Beckham Jr. (3) of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 17, in Cincinnati. 

 Andy Lyons/Getty Images/TNS

The Ravens ended their three-game losing streak in Cincinnati, beating the Bengals, 27-24, behind a complete and all-around performance by the offense and critical stops by the defense for their first victory in the Queen City since 2021. But it also came at a price.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. injured his ankle in the first half and did not return in the second, while outside linebacker Odafe Oweh also injured his ankle and left Paycor Stadium in a walking boot.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.