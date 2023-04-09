The Ravens have their wide receiver.

Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year deal with Baltimore, the team announced on Sunday. The deal is valued at $15 million, with $13.835 million of that coming in the form of a signing bonus and $1.165 million in base salary, and he could make up to $3 million more in incentives, according to multiple reports.

