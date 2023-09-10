Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins suffers season-ending torn Achilles in opener as 4 starters exit with injuries

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, right, signals to the sideline before limping off after he was tackled near the goal line in the third quarter Sunday, Sept. 10. Dobbins was diagnosed with a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the season. 

 Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun/TNS

BALTIMORE — In the first game of his fourth NFL season — and the last of his rookie deal — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon, coach John Harbaugh announced after Baltimore’s 25-9 win over the Houston Texans.

“I just feel bad for him,” Harbaugh said. “This is not the way we expected this to go.”

