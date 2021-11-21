When Tanner Kelly saw a head coach opening for the Lake Havasu boys basketball program, he didn’t hesitate to pursue the position.
“I’ve always wanted to be a head coach here in Havasu,” Kelly said. “It was an opportunity I wanted to take and help build a program here.”
Kelly, a Pennsylvania native, is taking over the program after previous coach Ted Darnell stepped down from position. Kelly is no stranger to the program, as he was an assistant under Darnell from 2014 to 2017.
It’s Kelly’s first head coaching job at the varsity level.
He’s been around other athletic programs at LHHS, coaching track and having 10 years of experience of being on the football sideline. Kelly is back on the hardwood after only coaching football following his departure from the basketball program in 2017.
Kelly said he took last year off from coaching due to the uncertainty the pandemic brought on high school sports in Arizona.
Last season, the Knights were among the worst teams in 5A with a 2-11 overall record and a 0-8 mark in the Desert West Region. Their only wins of the season were against a 3-16 Yuma team and a River Valley squad that competes in 2A.
Since the Knights’ last winning season in 2017-18, the Knights have gone 13-24 overall and 2-22 in Region play. The Knights went 11-8 during the 2017-18 campaign. The program last qualified for the state playoffs in 2016 with a 14-6 record.
As he heads into his first season as head coach, Kelly isn’t looking into the upcoming campaign as a rebuilding year.
“We want to be 1-0 each time we play,” Kelly said. “We don't ever look ahead on the schedule. We’re going to focus on the here and now and focus on the fundamentals.”
Kelly begins his first season as coach on Tuesday when the Knights play the Glendale Cardinals on the road. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Kelly’s first two games as a head coach will come on the road, as the Knights will play at Parker on Dec. 7. His first home game on the sideline will come Dec. 10 against Yuma High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.