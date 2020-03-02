In a close match, the Red Team, coming from a 2 point deficit on the first day, defeated the Blue Team 16-14 for the win.
Patterned after the Solheim Cup, which will be played next in Toledo, Ohio in September 2021, this is the 9th annual Havasu Cup held in Lake Havasu City.
This event recognizes the top golfers at Lake Havasu Golf Club and proceeds from this event are donated to Classie Ladies and the Lake Havasu Women’s golf team. The 2021 Havasu Cup event is scheduled for March 5-6, 2021. Many thanks to Matt Winters and Craig Adams for their assistance with this event.
