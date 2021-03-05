Registration for the 2021 Havasu Girls Softball Season will be closing Sunday.
According to the Havasu Girls Softball Facebook page, the league will host a last chance in-person registration today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aquatic Center in room 154. Registration is available online for those who won’t be able to make it.
Pricing for coach pitch and t-ball girls is $70 and all other age divisions is $80. For families with multiple girls in the league, there is a $10 discount for each additional child. If those families are registering online, the league recommends putting the children’s names in the same cart.
Online registration is available at the following link: http://bit.ly/hgasregistration21
The league is also still looking for more coaches, according to its Facebook page.
