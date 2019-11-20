The Happy Niner’s 26th Annual Holly Jolly Golf Tournament is slated for Friday, Dec. 6.
The event will be held at Lake Havasu Golf Club and will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration and a continental breakfast will be held at 7 a.m.
The format of the tournament features a four person scramble of flighted teams.
An awards ceremony will held at the Bridgeview Room at Shugrue’s following the event.
Registration is $55 and is limited to the first 80 golfers. The deadline to enter is Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Members of Lake Havasu Golf Club will receive a discounted registration fee of $35.
Checks may be made payable to Happy Niner’s. Registration can either be placed in the Happy Niner’s mail box in the ladies locker room at Lake Havasu Golf Club or mailed to Kathryn Hammond at 3334 Candlewood Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406. She is also available by phone at (928) 412-7567.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.