Havasu Girls Softball registration is open starting today through Jan. 12.
Girls ages 4 to 18 are eligible and must present birth certificate when registering.
The cost for T-ball/coach pitch is $85, while 10-under through 18-under is $100. Players must provide their own equipment.
Multi-child discounts are available. More information can be found on Facebook at Havasu Girls Softball or on havasugirlssoftball.com.
