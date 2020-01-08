Lake Havasu Golf Club is hosting a fundraising tournament Saturday, Feb. 8 the boys’ and girls’ golf teams at Lake Havasu High School.
Entry fee for the tournament is $65 and includes the green fee, a cart and lunch. Lake Havasu Golf Club members can enter for $60. Registration closes Feb. 7.
The tournament is a four-person scramble and features a shotgun start at 8 a.m. on the Desert West Course. Additional contests include a hole-in-one, closest to pins and longest drive.
For additional information about the event, Nathan Koch, co-head coach of the boys’ team is available by call or text at (928) 486-0829.
Checks may be made payable to LHHS Athletic Booster Club.
