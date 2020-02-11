Registration for the spring season for the Lake Havasu Soccer League is open from now through Feb. 19.
Those born between the years of 2005 and 2015 are eligible to register.
The spring season is not as competitive as the fall season, which means it is a great way to introduce new players to the sport.
Practices will begin the week of March 8 and will be held twice a week. Times and locations will be determined by the coach of the team each player is assigned to.
Games are scheduled for March 28 through May 9 and will be held mostly on Saturdays, although there may be some Friday night games as well.
Those interested can register on lakehavasusoccerleague.com.
