Remarkable defense from Yoán Moncada is one of 3 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox-Oakland A’s series

Yoan Moncada #10 of the Chicago White Sox slides into first base in the third inning in the game against the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on Aug. 27, in Chicago, Illinois. 

 Justin Casterline/Getty Images/TNS

CHICAGO — Mike Clevinger has been sharp since his return from the injured list.

That continued Sunday, when he allowed one run on one hit while striking out 10 in seven innings as the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 6-1 in front of 20,236 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.