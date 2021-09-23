Coming off a bye week, the Lake Havasu football team is close to full health heading into this week’s game against Glendale.
In Havasu’s opening-season game against Lee Williams, the Knights (0-1) were without some key starters, forcing them to slot some junior varsity guys on the lineup. The bye week allowed for players to get cleared from covid-19 protocols and for others to return from injuries.
“We actually gained, from the Lee Williams game, seven guys that we didn’t have available with several of them being starters,” Knights head coach Karl Thompson said. “It will be a tremendous advantage for us now getting back into play by giving us more strength in those positions they’re returning to and the biggest factor for us is it gives us a little more depth.”
Offensive lineman Evan Hayes and receiver/defensive back Cody Pellaton are among the starters expected to return Friday. Pellaton, one of the Knights’ top playmakers, returned to his first full week of practice of the regular season after a hamstring injury held him out for about five weeks.
“I just missed so many practices,” Pellaton said. “Just getting back and getting into it, it’s been a little slow, but today, day three of my practices, I’ve been doing pretty good. I’m excited.
“I’m ready just to show what I could do because I was able to do that week one and it sucks because that was the first game that I have not played in four years.”
Conditioning was another issue for the Knights during the game against the Volunteers. Two days prior to that game, the Knights had multiple players return from quarantine.
One of those guys was Isaac Stopke, who admitted that he wasn’t in playing shape during the game. Stopke said the bye week helped the team gain an extra week of conditioning.
Despite not playing the full game, Stopke rushed for 150 yards and scored twice on 17 carries in the Knights’ 28-21 loss to the Volunteers. Stopke also broke a long 74-yard run in the second quarter. The junior didn’t play for the majority of the second half due to heat exhaustion.
“We’re pushing ourselves as hard as we can every night,” Stopke said. “I’m ready. That first game, I didn’t really have a good practice the night before on a Thursday night walk through. I wasn’t in shape. I was training, but you can’t train football speed or condition.”
The Knights will play in their second game in four weeks due to their first game against Canyon View getting canceled and their bye being scheduled the third week of the season. They are one of three teams in 4A who has only played one game. Majority of other teams in the conference have either played two or three games.
Havasu will head to Glendale on Friday to take on a 2-1 Cardinals team that is coming off a 14-12 home win over Apollo last Friday. Cardinals quarterback Zacheriah Owens completed 9-of-15 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in the two-point victory. Owen’s nine completions, completion percentage (60%) and passing yards were all a season high, according to MaxPreps.
Although he had an efficient day through the air, Owens has shown he’s a threat with his legs. The sophomore ran for a touchdown and 183 yards on 17 carries last week. It was the second straight game where Owens reached the century mark through the ground – running for 118 yards on 16 carries in a 28-7 win over Gila Ridge on Sept. 9.
Whenever the ball isn’t in Owens’ hands, Keyon Walker is another player the Knights’ defense will need to contain. Walker is averaging 7.0 years carry and has scored three touchdowns this season – including two scores from last week’s win.
“It is very similar in the scheme (to Lee Williams),” Thompson said. “We’re going to see a lot of the counter scheme where it would be to the running back and/or to the quarterback. They do a good job with the screen game, which we saw a lot (two weeks ago).”
Kickoff for Friday’s road game against the Cardinals is scheduled for 7 p.m.
