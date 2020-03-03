After its home opener was rained out on Monday, the Lake Havasu softball team responded with a 7-0 shutout win over Yuma Catholic on Tuesday afternoon.
A dominant performance in the circle by sophomore Alysen Rieth powered the Knights (4-3) to the win. She allowed only four hits, with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
“I thought Alysen did an excellent job taking advantage of the wind behind her,” said head coach Kari Thompson. “She was really pushing the fastball today and changing elevation of her pitches. She was in control the whole time.”
Havasu scored early to support Rieth with two runs in the first and three more in the second. The Knights scored both of their first inning runs with two outs.
A run scoring single by junior Maddie Darrah in the fourth padded the lead and an RBI double by junior Alexis Arellano in the sixth capped the scoring.
Arellano finished with two hits and drove in two on the day.
Darrah and senior Taylor Thompson also recorded two hits for the Knights. Havasu stole five bases as well.
“We wanted to win each inning and they’ve been doing a good job of scoring early,” said Thompson. “I thought we took advantage of that and had more chances to put more pressure on and add on, we just didn’t push it through.”
The Knights will head back out on the road when they take on Kingman Academy on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Havasu’s scheduled home opener against River Valley which was rained out will be made up, but a date has yet to be determined.
