After winning in overtime in its first matchup against River Valley, the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball lost 68-61 on the road on Monday night.
“Turnovers, not getting back on defense, rebounding, foul trouble, the little things,” said head coach Ted Darnell about what went wrong. “Everything that could’ve went wrong, went wrong.”
Lake Havasu (9-6, 0-1 West Valley) trailed by as much as 18 at one point and crawled back with a fourth quarter comeback to get within four, but ultimately fell short.
“Our kids don’t give up and that’s one thing we can hang our hat on,” said Darnell. “We feel like that’s a team we should beat and it’s frustrating to lose a game like that.”
Seniors Bradley Rogers led the way for the Knights with 17 points. Fellow senior Jayden Azar added 15 points, but fouled out early in the fourth quarter.
Today, Lake Havasu travels to Yuma to face Gila Ridge at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.