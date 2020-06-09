After nearly a three-month layoff due to the coronavirus, the Bass Pro Tour returned to action Sunday in Kissimmee, Florida and two of Lake Havasu’s anglers were competing as well.
Dean Rojas and Roy Hawk were both placed in the ‘A’ pool of anglers and competed Sunday and Tuesday. They both failed to make the cut to advance to the knockout round.
Rojas placed 26th in the pool and caught 18 pounds and 12 ounces over his two days. After a solid debut on Sunday, which saw him sitting in 15th place, he netted only three pounds and seven ounces Tuesday and fell below the cutline.
Hawk finished 40th overall and hauled in five pounds and 15 ounces over his two days in action.
Both anglers will receive a $4,000 payout from the event, while the winner will take home $100,000.
The Bass Pro Tour resumes July 10 at Lake Champlain in Burlington, Vermont.
