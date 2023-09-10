Rubiales says he will resign as Spanish Football Federation chief

LONDON — Luis Rubiales is to resign as president of the Spanish Football Federation following the controversy over him kissing Jenni Hermoso, he told British journalist Piers Morgan on Sunday.
Rubiales kissed the midfielder on the lips during the trophy presentation following Spain's victory over England in last month's World Cup final, but Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual.
FIFA suspended Rubiales pending an investigation into his behaviour and Hermoso submitted a complaint to the national prosecutor's office on Wednesday which is now with Spain's high court.
In the interview with Morgan, Rubiales said: "About my resignation - yes, I am going to do (it). Of course, I cannot continue my work."
The 46-year-old added: "My father, my daughters, I spoke with them... and some friends very close to me, and they say to me 'Luis, now you have to focus on your dignity and to continue your life.'
"Because if you know probably you are going to damage people you love, and the sport you love...in this situation now, (it is) the thing I have to do."
He had initially refused to resign during a federation meeting less than a week after the incident on August 20. He said the outcry to the kiss was "fake feminism" and "social assassination."
Female players in Spain said they would not play again for the national team if he stayed in his post.
Rubiales was also criticized for grabbing his crotch in celebration as the final whistle blew at the final in Sydney, with the Spanish queen and her daughter stood nearby.
Coach Jorge Vilda, backed by Rubiales after a previous squad mutiny over his methods before the World Cup, was sacked last week by the federation after Rubiales' FIFA suspension began.
