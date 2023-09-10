Rubiales says he will resign as Spanish Football Federation chief

Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales (left) and head coach Jorge Vidal (right) attend a reception to the Spanish women's national football team at Moncloa Palace after they won the Australia and New Zealand FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, on Aug. 22, in Madrid, Spain. 

 Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images/TNS

LONDON — Luis Rubiales is to resign as president of the Spanish Football Federation following the controversy over him kissing Jenni Hermoso, he told British journalist Piers Morgan on Sunday.

Rubiales kissed the midfielder on the lips during the trophy presentation following Spain's victory over England in last month's World Cup final, but Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual.

