Ryan Preece released from hospital after violent, airborne crash at Daytona NASCAR race

Joshua Dobbs quickly went from backing up to packing up. Just hours after Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said he was the team’s No. 2 quarterback, Dobbs was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in 2024. The Browns sent Dobbs and a seventh-round pick to the Cardinals, who have current uncertainty at quarterback as Kyler Murray recovers from season-ending knee surgery. Dobbs’ stunning departure means Browns rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has had an impressive training camp and exhibition season, will back up starter Deshaun Watson. Dobbs will be reunited with Cardinals first-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who was Cleveland’s quarterbacks coach last season.