Ryan Preece released from hospital after violent, airborne crash at Daytona NASCAR race

Ryan Preece went on one of the more violent tumbles the NASCAR Cup Series has seen in years on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway — shooting concern for the driver’s health throughout the industry.
In welcome news Sunday morning, Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed in a statement that Preece was discharged from Halifax Health Medical Centerl after evaluation by medical personnel.
“The driver of the No. 41 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing is on his way home to North Carolina,” the team wrote.
The night for the 32-year-old driver took a dangerous turn with fewer than 10 laps to go in the Cup Series’ regular-season finale. Preece somehow got loose after someone pushed him from behind — and that sent him straight into the infield, where he went airborne and then rotated 10 or 11 times before the car landed on its wheels.
The racetrack support and medical staff checked on Preece immediately. Preece was able to get out of the car on his own, but then was transported to Daytona International Speedway’s infield care center on a stretcher in the back of an ambulance.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., who tragically lost his father at Daytona in 2001 because of a crash, offered a heartfelt and resolute history lesson on the NBC broadcast while the race was under yellow.
“Fifteen, 20 years ago, these were the types of wrecks we expected to see at Daytona and Talladega,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “And NASCAR has changed a lot of things about these cars to try to keep them on the ground. And for the most part, unless they find themselves in these odd situations, it works.
“That right there looked exactly like what we’d see in 1985, 1990, 1995, the way this car went up in the air and barrel-rolled down the back straightaway.”
NASCAR sent out an announcement at 11:04 p.m. stating that Preece had been transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation. Messages of well-wishes spread quickly thereafter.
“First and foremost, thoughts and prayers are with Ryan,” said Chase Briscoe, Preece’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, via Twitter.
Chris Buescher went airborne at Charlotte Motor Speedway during last season’s Coca-Cola 600. Daytona’s victor on Saturday spoke to reporters about Preece’s flips after the race, per a report from NBC’s Dustin Long.
“Ryan is a good friend of mine,” Buescher said, adding that sometimes drivers forget that racing is “a dangerous sport.” He continued, “While we were in Victory Lane, we got word that he’s at the hospital, that they’re running through a lot of stuff and that he’s doing well. That’s good to hear.”
Just before midnight, Preece offered a reassuring message via Twitter.
“If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough,” the Berlin, Conn., native wrote. “Dammit. Fast (Race Choice Ford) Mustang.
Around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning, Stewart-Haas Racing released a statement that said Preece remained overnight at the hospital for continued observation — and added that he is “awake, alert and mobile and has been communicating with family and friends.”
Preece’s 41 car was sent back to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord for a safety evaluation.
