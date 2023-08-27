Ryan Preece released from hospital after violent, airborne crash at Daytona NASCAR race

Ryan Preece, driver of the (41) RaceChoice.com Ford, flips after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 26, in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

 Sean Gardner/Getty Images/TNS

Ryan Preece went on one of the more violent tumbles the NASCAR Cup Series has seen in years on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway — shooting concern for the driver’s health throughout the industry.

In welcome news Sunday morning, Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed in a statement that Preece was discharged from Halifax Health Medical Centerl after evaluation by medical personnel.

