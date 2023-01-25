The purchase of a majority stake in the Phoenix Suns and Mercury is expected to become official before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9 according to ESPN. The website reports that billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia will be paying a sum of $4 billion for the teams. At the beginning of the month, NBA’s board of governors is expected to approve the purchase with a vote. This will come after the 10 month investigation into current owner Robert Sarver, who has been suspended since September.
Sale of a majority stake in Suns and Mercury expected in coming weeks
More from site
Madison Conner came off the bench to score 16 points, Esmery Martinez posted her fifth double-double of the season and No. 19 Arizona cruised to an 80-67 victory over Arizona State. Conner sank 5 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers for the Wildcats (15-4, 5-3 Pac-12). Conner, who came into the game ninth in the nation in free-throw shooting (94.7%), was 4 of 4 against the Sun Devils. Martinez finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Shaina Pellington added 13 points for the Wildcats. Kailyn Gilbert had 12 points off the bench and Jade Loville sank three 3-pointers and scored 11. Treasure Hunt scored a career-high 24 points for the Sun Devils (7-10, 0-8). She made 6 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and 9 of 10 foul shots.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson enjoyed the opening day of a fresh LPGA seas…
Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, Azuolas Tubelis had a double-double and No. 11 Arizona withstood a late rally to end No. 5 UCLA’s 14-game winning streak with a 58-52 victory. The Wildcats appeared to be cruising to their biggest win of the season, taking a 56-44 lead on Ballo’s alley-oop dunk with 2:07 left. The Bruins created four straight turnovers to pull within 56-52. UCLA then blocked consecutive shots, but couldn’t convert on two shots of its own at the other end. Arizona’s Pelle Larsson hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to close it out. Tyger Campbell led the Bruins with 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.