The purchase of a majority stake in the Phoenix Suns and Mercury is expected to become official before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9 according to ESPN. The website reports that billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia will be paying a sum of $4 billion for the teams. At the beginning of the month, NBA’s board of governors is expected to approve the purchase with a vote. This will come after the 10 month investigation into current owner Robert Sarver, who has been suspended since September.

