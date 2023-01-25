Madison Conner came off the bench to score 16 points, Esmery Martinez posted her fifth double-double of the season and No. 19 Arizona cruised to an 80-67 victory over Arizona State. Conner sank 5 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers for the Wildcats (15-4, 5-3 Pac-12). Conner, who came into the game ninth in the nation in free-throw shooting (94.7%), was 4 of 4 against the Sun Devils. Martinez finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Shaina Pellington added 13 points for the Wildcats. Kailyn Gilbert had 12 points off the bench and Jade Loville sank three 3-pointers and scored 11. Treasure Hunt scored a career-high 24 points for the Sun Devils (7-10, 0-8). She made 6 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and 9 of 10 foul shots.