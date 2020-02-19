For the first time in school history, the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team has advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament.
The seventh-seeded Knights needed overtime to defeat No. 15 Cortez 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the 4A state playoffs on Wednesday night at Lee Barnes Stadium.
Freshman Oswaldo Sanchez scored twice for Havasu, including the go-ahead goal in overtime, to send Havasu past the Colts.
“Just like on Saturday, I think it was a real team effort and everyone stepped up and gave all that they could,” said head coach Christina Gibbs.
Just as they did in the quarterfinals against Catalina Foothills, the Knights fell behind early as Cortez scored in the fifth minute off a corner kick.
But also in similar fashion as last Saturday’s match, Havasu responded almost immediately. A long pass from sophomore Anthony Reyes set up a goal from senior Randy Gallegos to even the score in the sixth minute.
In the 15th minute, the Colts took back the lead after they scored following a throw in.
Cortez had two more opportunities to add on, but were denied on saves by junior goalkeeper Troy Anderson.
The Colts held their 2-1 lead past halftime and well into the second half, as they were looking to pull off their second straight upset after knocking off No. 2 Salpointe Catholic in the quarterfinals.
In the 62nd minute, after the Knights had possession deep in Cortez territory, Reyes dribbled into the corner and sent a long cross into the box that was tapped in by Sanchez to tie the game.
Havasu had another opportunity to score the very next minute after the Colts were whistled for a yellow card deep in their territory, but the Knights were turned away.
The two teams then traded yellows over the last 15 minutes of regulation, but neither team was able to capitalize, sending the match to overtime.
In the overtime period, which consisted of two 10-minute halves and no sudden death or “golden goal” rule, the teams found the chances the score few and far between in the first half.
However, in the second half, junior Tristan Fowler found an opening in the third minute but was denied on a save by the Colts’ keeper.
In the seventh minute, Fowler chased after a loose ball and sent a long pass up field to Sanchez who then put it past the keeper to break the tie.
The Knights held off Cortez for the last three minutes to win the match and eliminate the Colts.
“It’s amazing,” said Gibbs on reaching this point. “They’ve worked tremendously hard and I think this is the first team in my tenure here that has gotten along so well. So, I think maybe you can attribute some of our wins to the team being so tight.”
Havasu now moves on to face No. 3 Washington in the semifinals which will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Williams Field High School in Gilbert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.