After playing in a tight-knit battle, the Lake Havasu boys golf team claimed their first win of the season Thursday.
The Knights finished with a team score 165 – edging Gila Ridge by four strokes (169) and defeating Kofa (211) – in a four-team match at the Mesa Del Sol Golf Club in Yuma. Yuma High School was the fourth school in the match, but didn’t have enough players to qualify.
“Their confidence is starting to grow a little more with these wins,” Lake Havasu head coach Nate Koch said. “You could see their confidence rising. I think that’s going to help us now that we’re at the heart of our schedule.”
Three Knights finished top five overall with them capturing the second, third and fourth lowest scores. Two days after shooting a 41, junior Adan Sanchez finished 1-over par with a score of 37 – the lowest score for the Knights. Sanchez was even going into the ninth hole and went 1-over par after getting a bogey in that hole.
“He’s just on a roll, he’s working hard,” Koch said. “Again, that short game has been impressive. I can’t say more about his short game right now.”
Freshman Jenson Salazar, who was an alternate in the Knights match on Tuesday, finished with the third lowest score overall at 41. Sophomore Derek McCoy shot a 42, followed by Lane Daigle finishing at 45 and Robert Minden recording a 48.
Koch mentioned alternates Logan Underwood and Chien Brazier, who traveled with the team for the first time, as two guys who had solid rounds. Underwood shot a 52 and Brazier finished with a score of 53.
Up next
The Knights will head to Coldwater Golf Course in Avondale for a four-team match against Agua Fria, Copper Canyon and host school La Joya Community on Tuesday.
Havasu will finally host its first match of the season two days later, when the Knights welcome Dysart and Willow Canyon to the Lake Havasu Golf Club.
“We know we could score low at home, everyone is very confident at home,” Koch said. “We want to host schools.”
