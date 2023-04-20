Four Lake Havasu High School track and field records held for over a decade have been broken by this year’s track athletes.
Sylvan Osman broke the school’s pole vaulting record held since 1982 with his 16’1” jump this season.
Thank you for reading!
Four Lake Havasu High School track and field records held for over a decade have been broken by this year’s track athletes.
Sylvan Osman broke the school’s pole vaulting record held since 1982 with his 16’1” jump this season.
Cate Novy broke the school’s girl’s discus record held since 2004 with her 120’5”.
The girls 4x100-meter relay team broke the school’s record held since 1994 with their 50.82 time. The team was Nyri Alozian, Presley Evans, Sayre Farley and Ava Schmitt.
The girls shot put relay team also broke the school’s record held since 2004 with their combined 96’8”. The team was Kailey Denison, Lauryn Roach and Schmitt.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick's earliest memories of Harbour To…
Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins 5-0. Corbin Carroll homered for Arizona, and Pavin Smith and Christian Walker also had two hits apiece. Gallen struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings and walked none. Kevin Ginkel then got four outs before Kyle Nelson finished a four-hitter. Alcantara permitted five runs, four earned, and seven hits in six innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.