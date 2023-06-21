Scouts sue MLB for age discrimination, claiming the league had a ‘blacklist’

MLB team scouts keep their radar guns trained on the pitchers in an MLB Spring Training game in 2005.

 Doug Pensinger/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball “blacklisted” older scouts and used analytics and the pandemic as “pretext for coordinated and systemic discrimination based on age,” a group of formerly employed veteran scouts alleged in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Denver, names MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, the league office and each of the 30 major league clubs as defendants.

