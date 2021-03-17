Before the pandemic abruptly ended its season, the Lake Havasu girls tennis team had goals of another Section championship and a state playoff appearance.
Those goals were shattered after the Knights had a strong 4-0 start with a combined score of 35-1.
“We were on our way,” coach Greg Brueckner said. “We had a pretty strong team last year, but I’m expecting something similar this year.”
Last year’s team was senior-heavy, but Brueckner doesn’t expect a drop off with a group of returners including a strong sophomore class led by No. 1 Monet Land. Bruckner said the sophomores and underclassmen should “fill in the gaps” in this season’s lineup. Land was the Knights’ No. 1 in singles last year with a 4-0 mark as a freshman.
While last season’s team had four seniors in its singles lineup, this year’s squad will only have two at the varsity level - Megan Anderson (No. 2) and Kovina Savita (No. 4).
Brueckner said he’s glad that his two seniors get one more chance to play after last year’s class had a premature ending.
In last year’s shortened season, Anderson was 4-0 in singles and won three of her four matches in straight sets. Savita didn’t get much playing time as a junior last season, but she put together an 8-3 singles record as a sophomore.
“I’m just looking forward to watching the progression and how much better they get over the course of the year,” Bruckner said about his returning players.
After last got cut short, the two seniors are ecstatic to be back on the court.
“It feels really exciting to have somewhat of a normal season and things going back to normal slowly,” Anderson said.
“I’m really glad to be back,” Savita said. “I feel like I worked really hard after last season ended, it didn’t end well for me at least, but I feel like I became a stronger player.”
As usual, the expectations are high for the program after making three consecutive playoff appearances and winning three Section titles before last year’s shortened season.
From 2017-19, the Knights were 18-0 against Section opponents. During that same span, Havasu had a 41-6 a record, but the furthest the Knights played in the postseason was the quarterfinals in 2017.
“I feel we’re a really strong team and I think we have amazing players out here,” Savita said. “We’re very dedicated so I think we’re all going to have an amazing season this year.”
Havasu was originally scheduled to open its season at home against Cortez on March 12, but the match is rescheduled for March 31. The Knights officially begin the 2021 campaign at home against Saguaro on March 23. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.
