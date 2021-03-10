In his return to coaching, new Lake Havasu baseball coach Cullen Stahl said it “feels good” to be back, especially at the school where he played.
“I’ve got big shoes to fill,” Stahl said. “Kit (Borg) did a great job when he took over for Craig (Bolton) and Craig did a great job when took over for Larry Kiszczak, who I played for and coached with and he took over in 92.”
Stahl, who was hired as the new baseball coach in November, was part of the Knights’ 3A State winning championship team in 1993 as a shortstop under Kiszczak.
As for this year’s squad, Stahl expects his team to compete for a Desert West Region title, which would be their second in three years. The Knights won the 4A West Valley title with a 7-1 record in 2019.
“The talent I’ve seen, we should be one or two in our league,” Stahl said. “It’ll come down to the end, but I think we’ll make a run at the playoffs.”
Notable returning players include senior pitchers Colton Bagshaw and Ryan Blondell, senior shortstop Kaden Twyman and senior third baseman Max Vetter. Stahl expects the latter two to be two of their best hitters.
In last year’s shortened season, Twyman batted for a team-high .517 average and Vetter hit .433. Both averages occurred over 12 games.
Sophomores Levi Cook and Deegan Cordova are expected to contribute after making the varsity team last year. Juniors Austin Head and Quinten Anderson are expected to provide speed and Stahl mentioned freshman Espn Simpson – the only ninth grader on this year’s team – as another potential contributor for this year’s squad.
“We have a young team, but I think we’ll be making playoffs,” Bagshaw said. “We have a decent team to make a good playoff run.”
The Knights will play in the Desert West after being realigned to 5A prior to the 2020-21 academic year. Havasu is scheduled to play regional opponents Verrado, Canyon View, Millennium and Agua Fria twice this season – once on the road and at home.
“We’re definitely going to face some pretty good teams,” Twyman said. “We’re rocking a little young this year, but I think we could pull through and with enough practices and focus, I think we’ll be alright.”
Besides playoffs aspirations, this season holds special significance for the Knights after the 2020 campaign was cut short due to the covid-19 pandemic. Havasu finished at 5-5-2 overall and 1-1 in the West Valley.
“I was really disappointed last year when our season got cut short,” Vetter said. “So being able to be back here – it’s been my favorite sport to play since I was a kid – it feels great. I love this time of year. I’m pretty hyped for the season.”
Not only are the Knights back on the diamond in nearly a year, Havasu has been practicing on their new field since March 1. The field is made out of artificial turf and the facility also includes new batting cages and dugouts.
Stahl described the field as “outstanding” and the players love it too.
“I’m just glad to be back because we haven’t played in a while,” Bagshaw said. “We’ve played on a really bad field and we’re playing on a good field now.”
The Knights are scheduled to start the season Friday with a road matchup against Willow Canyon. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. Havasu is then scheduled to play Yuma Catholic on the road on March 17 and are slated to host its first game two days later.
The Knights are expected to welcome North Canyon to their new field on March 19 at 3:45 p.m.
