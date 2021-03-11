Before the pandemic shut down last season, it was looking like a promising year for the Lake Havasu softball team in 2020.
“We had our best finish in the Wickenburg tournament,” Knights coach Kari Thompson said. “We were playing really good ball.”
In last year’s shortened season, Havasu finished 5-3 overall and were 3-3 in the Wrangler Softball Classic in Wickenburg.
After a long layoff, the team is eager to start the season.
“I’m looking forward to playing with all my friends again,” junior pitcher Alysen Rieth said. “I’m looking forward to hopefully making it to state and just having a great season and staying consistent.”
As the Knights make their return to the diamond in over a year, Thompson’s expectations are high for the 2021 season with a core group of players returning and only one starter graduating last year.
Taylor Thompson, Kari’s daughter, was the only senior on last year’s team. Taylor Thompson currently plays for the softball team at Barry University in Miami.
“I have a core experienced group that has really put in the work in the offseason and are ready to go,” Kari Thompson said. “Especially with the offseason being so weird, they were like doubly committed to make this work. So I think that’s exciting for us.”
Havasu’s notable returning players include Rieth, junior pitcher/first baseman Alexis Martin, junior shortstop Aubrie Carver, junior outfielder Ali Grogan, and sophomore second baseman Shauna Misiak.
In eight games last season, Carver had a .500 batting average and had 12 hits – both good for second best on the team. Martin had the third best average at .438 while Rieth led the team in RBIs with eight.
“I think we’re going to come out really strong,” Carver said. “Since we had last season cut short, everybody is ready to get back on the field, especially with the new field. Everybody is excited.”
The Knights will compete in the Desert West Region after being realigned to 5A prior to the 2020-21 academic year. Havasu competed in the 4A West Valley Region during the past two years.
This season, the Knights are scheduled to play two games against regional opponents Verrado, Canyon View, Millennium and Agua Fria. They’ll play those opponents one time each at home and on the road.
Havasu officially returned to practice on their new field on March 1. The field is made out of artificial turf and it includes new dugouts and wrap-around bench seating for spectators.
Kari Thompson said she “absolutely loves” the field and has been impressed with the safety of play on the new diamond.
Carver said the field makes “fielding grounders easier” while Reith added that the ball is “easy to read.”
“It’s been fun just to open the facility,” Kari Thompson said. “They let us out here and we’ve been taking advantage. There’s been a lot of excitement. They’re very high tempo at practice and…we’ve been having a good time this week.”
The Knights will have to wait to open its new venue with their first two games taking place on the road. Havasu is scheduled to open the season at Willow Canyon Friday at 4 p.m. and will play Yuma Catholic on the road March 17.
The Knights will host North Canyon for its first game on their new field on March 19. It will the first of three straight home games for Havasu.
