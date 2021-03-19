Before the Lake Havasu track programs started practice earlier this month, coach Zach Dunbar admitted there was some uncertainty about the season starting, but was relieved when he received the schedule.
“When we finally got those schedules for our meets, it really made us feel good and confident,” Dunbar said. “We’re just really excited to be out here and thankful.”
The Knights officially returned to practice on March 1 with lower numbers than years past due to the pandemic.
As for the athletes who returned, Dunbar expects those kids to “compete” after a lost season last year. Both boys and girls teams competed three times last season – two home meets and one invitational in Buckeye - before the 2020 campaign was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.
The girls won both of their home meets and placed first in the Buckeye Lions Invitational last season. The boys placed third in the invitational, first in their second home meet and finished second in their first meet in Havasu.
“I expect us to do well in our all meets this year,” sophomore runner Celeste Switzer said. “Last year, the two that we went to, we took first place so I expect us to do that again this year. Then, I expect to improve on all of my times and get a PR this season.”
Switzer competes in the 400, 800, 3200, and 4x800 meter events and is part of a distance team that Dunbar considers to be a talented group.
An athlete on the boy’s side who is expected to have a great season is junior Cody Pellaton – a competitor in the 100, 200 and 400 meter events along with the long jump. The junior is currently injured, but he’s expecting to set personal records when he’s allowed to compete again.
“We’re going to have a lot of fun this year,” Pellaton said. “We got a good core group of people coming back and we’re going to have good relay teams and a lot of good individual performances.”
Pellaton added that the girls team should win “a lot” of their meets this year and mentioned his teammate Jaime Serrano as an athlete “to look out for.”
“We have a really solid core group of kids that have been here for a while,” Pellaton said. “It should be really good for us.”
The Knights are scheduled to open the season with a multiple-team meet at home on March 24 at 3 p.m. Havasu has two home multi-meets on its schedule this season with the other three occurring in Mohave County – hosted by Mohave, Lee Williams and Kingman high schools.
The Knights are scheduled to host the Rotary Track Invitational on April 10 and a Last Chance Invite on April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.