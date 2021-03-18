The Lake Havasu boys tennis team was on track to have its best season under coach Jeremy Wojcicki in 2020, but the season came to an abrupt end after a 4-0 start.
The Knights swept their opponents in three of their four matches, winning by a combined score of 34-2 last season. Havasu looks to put a lost season behind with the majority of its team returning. About eight seniors make up its team of 13 players this season.
“It was good to see the majority of the guys back,” Wojcicki said. “We’ve only lost a couple of players and we brought a big nucleus of what we had and it looked like a lot of them have been playing throughout the offseason.”
A team that is senior heavy, the Knights won’t settle for anything less than a Section championship and a state playoff appearance.
“If we don’t win the region, I’ll be upset,” Wojcicki said. “I think all the guys on our team are thinking that same exact way. Like I said, we have a big senior class. We’ve been so close their freshman year, their sophomore year, we were looking really good their junior year and their senior year is their last chance to really get there.”
Wojcicki’s varsity singles lineup is set in stone and the team was holding challenge matches at practice throughout the past week. With numerous seniors on the team, he expects the top six spots to be challenged on a daily basis this season. That competitiveness could help propel Havasu to reach its season goals.
“They all want to play,” Wojcicki said. “Senior year, they all want to play in matches and make varsity. I think that’s going to make it real competitive to fight for those spots, which will make us better because of that.”
Two notable returning seniors are Trent Dreisbach and Hayden Bekkedahl, who both make up the Knights top doubles team. Dreisbach and Bekkedahl qualified for the state tournament in doubles as freshmen and sophomore and were likely on their way to making a third straight trip until the covid-19 pandemic canceled their junior season.
“I think we could go to state as a team and I want to go to state for doubles,” Dreisbach said.
In 2019, the No. 1 duo was eliminated in the second round of the state doubles tournament and they lost in the first round the year prior. Dreisbach and Bekkedahl were 2-1 last year and were 8-4 during their sophomore season. Their freshman record was not available on the Arizona Preps 365 website.
“This year, we’re trying to win our region,” Bekkedahl said. “That’s our goal and go to state and do as good as we can. Last year, we were pretty sure that we were going to do that and then it got cut short so we want to do it this year.”
Dreisbach, Bekkedahl and sophomore Christian Sain are expected to play in the top four singles spots this season. Sain competed in the top two spots last year as a freshman and was 4-0 last season. He won three of his four matches in straight sets.
“It feels good to be back out,” Sain said. “It’s nice playing tennis again. Can’t wait to start playing games.”
The Knights were supposed to open the road against Cortez on March 12, but that match is rescheduled for March 31 at home. Havasu is scheduled to open the season on the road against Saguaro on March 23. The Knights will officially play its first home match of 2021 against Thunderbird on March 24 at 3:30 p.m.
