This year’s Lake Havasu wrestling team will feature a young squad, and head coach Ryan Schumann has high expectations from this group.
“We have a lot of younger kids and they put in the work,” Schumann said. “Now it’s just time for the payday.”
Like last season, the Knights have a low amount of seniors on this year’s squad, but return plenty of talent that made strides last season. Gunner Legrand and Hunter Bentley are two of this year’s returners that have been leaders in the wrestling room throughout the first couple of weeks of practice.
“Between those two, they’re pushing really everybody else to get better,” Schumann said.
Schuman also mentioned Xander Flowers and Josue Aguilar as wrestlers who he expects to have a great season.
“It’s just too hard to pick,” Schumann said. “If I had to pick a couple, it’ll be those four. I expect a lot from them.”
The season is already underway for the Knights, who wrestled La Joya Community, Raymond S. Kellis and Desert Edge on Nov. 23. Havasu defeated La Joya and Raymond S. Kellis, but lost to Desert Edge, which was the host school.
The Knights have six more dual matches this season with only two at home. Three of those dual matches will be in Mohave County, with two of those hosted by Mohave High School and one held at Lee Williams.
This year will look more normal for Arizona high school wrestling, as tournaments will be held. The Arizona Interscholastic Association didn’t permit scrimmages, invitational or regional tournaments in last year’s shortened season.
The Knights will go to three tournaments this year hosted by Wickenburg, Mohave and Ironwood high schools. Wickenburg and the annual Dan Sayler tournament in Mohave have been frequent stops for the program in years past.
The 25th Annual Eagle Invitational at Ironwood in Glendale is a different tournament that the Knights will compete in. The Ironwood tourney takes place on Jan. 28-29, two weeks before Sectionals. The Knights compete in Division II Section I.
The D-II Section I tournament is scheduled for Feb. 12 at Agua Fria High School.
Schumann said it feels great to see tournaments on the regular season schedule.
“Two years ago, we got about 50-60 matches,” Schumann said. “Last year, we got 12 — and that’s if you made it state. To come that far, you’re not getting enough mat time to develop so it’ll be really good to see how wrestlers develop between the first half of the season and when we come back after Christmas.”
The Knights return to the mat in a four-team dual match at home on Wednesday. The purple and gold host Canyon View, Verrado and Youngker. Match is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
