After an early exit from state playoffs last season, the Lake Havasu boys soccer team expects to return to the postseason.
“The boys are talking every day at practice on how they’re expecting to go back to playoffs,” Knights coach Christina Gibbs said. “They have that expectation for themselves.”
Last year, as the 16th seed, the Knights fell 9-1 to top-seeded Casteel, which eventually won the 5A championship. The Knights clinched the final spot of the 5A state playoffs with a 5-5 overall record. The purple and gold also went 2-2 in the Desert West Region with tough losses to Millennium (2-0) and Verrado (3-2).
“The expectations are really high,” said Angel Castaneda, who is one of this year’s team captains. “We want to try and go as far as we can this year. Coach got us working a lot every day, but the expectation right now is taking it one game at a time.”
Camaraderie and chemistry will be key for the Knights return to playoffs, as the majority of last year’s team has returned. The program only had four seniors depart from last year’s team.
The team grew closer last season after six seniors quit the team prior to the delayed January 2021 start. Junior Jesse Dominguez said that situation motivated them throughout last season.
“It just forced us to be more of a family,” Dominguez said. “We learned how to play with each other and we had fun with each other… It was challenging, but it was still fun.”
Castaneda and Dominguez are among a core group of returning juniors that helped lead the Knights to the playoffs last season. Other returners from that core group includes Ozzie Sanchez and Jesus Rodriguez. This year’s team also includes a couple of freshmen, who are likely to start, Gibbs said.
Gibbs also expects to have multiple players from the junior varsity team to cross over to varsity throughout the season. The crossover is due to a decrease in numbers.
A positive is that numbers are better than last year, as the program didn’t field a junior varsity program last season. Last year’s numbers were decreased due to covid-19. Gibbs said usually 60 to 70 kids usually come to tryouts.
“This year we had about 40 kids come out and we only keep about 34,” Gibbs said. “The numbers are kind of low again, so JV is definitely going to be a learning process and there’s some players down there that are going to come up and play with us.”
The team officially begins the season on Monday with a road matchup against rival Mohave. In last year’s meeting, the Knights defeated the Thunderbirds 3-1 at home.
“Everyone is pumped right now,” Dominguez said about opening the season against the Thunderbirds.
Monday’s game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
The Knights will be home for the Mohave County Soccer Tournament, a three-day tourney that starts Dec. 2 and concludes Dec. 4.
