After losing 11 seniors from last year’s squad, the Lake Havasu girls soccer team is going to look dramatically different for the 2021-22 campaign.
“We have a ton of new girls that have never played varsity before,” Knights head coach Josh Kistler said. “We have nine seniors this year, but only two have played varsity before so it’s a really young team.”
After back-to-back years of winning a regional championship, last season was a down year for the Knights. The team missed the playoffs after finishing 4-8 overall and 1-3 in the Desert West Region.
The Knights had a couple of postseason appearances prior to last year. The Knights fell in the 4A play-in round to Mohave in February 2020 and lost in the first round of the 4A playoffs to Arcadia in 2019. Both of those seasons ended with a 4A West Valley title. The Knights were realigned to the 5A Desert West Region last year.
With most of their talent lost from last season – including last year’s leading goal scorer Kendra Park – Kistler admitted this year will serve more as a rebuild.
Part of that rebuild includes many of the freshmen that are entering the program. Four of those freshmen are expected to make the varsity team, Kistler said. He calls the incoming freshmen group as a “good core to build from.”
“We’re going to have a multitude of girls that are hopefully going to get some good goals this year,” Kistler said. “It’s going to be a total team effort this year.”
One of those girls who is expected to receive more scoring opportunities is senior Jewell Rusch. The senior is one of the few returning starters from last year’s team and is expected to step into a leadership role this season.
Rusch scored one goal last season, which came in an 8-0 victory over Yuma.
“I’m definitely going to try a lot harder at practice and work on scoring,” Rusch said.
Presley Evans, a junior, is another returner who is expected to step up into a key role. She finished with two goals last year as a sophomore.
“I’m hoping we come out strong and confident,” Evans said. “I hope our team bonds.”
Another key position that will have someone new is at goalkeeper, which is expected to be filled by Katie Thomas.
“I’m looking forward to seeing her at the goal and looking to see what she could do for the team,” Kistler said.
Havasu begins the season Tuesday at home against rival Mohave at 6 p.m. Last season, the Thunderbirds shut out the Knights 3-0 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
