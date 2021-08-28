The Lake Havasu cross country program is going into the season with high expectations of both boys and girls making the state meet.
“We have a really big girls team this year,” senior Alyssa Musselman said. “I’m hoping to win regionals and definitely make it to state as a full team.”
Musselman is one of the team’s returners who competed at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Cross Country State Championships last season. Other state-qualifying runners from last year include Joshua Lumpkin, Katie Bell, Lorena Hansen, Celeste Switzer, Emily Jackson and Abigail Medina.
Last year, the girls qualified as a team while the boys had two individuals – Lumpkin and 2021 LHHS grad Zachary Hansen. Sophomore Alexander Gallegos is another returner who has his sights set on state after missing the cut last season.
“Hopefully, this year I will (make it),” Gallegos said. “I’ve seen a lot of improvements since my freshman year and from the team itself.”
Compared to last year, there was a sense of normalcy in the offseason this summer, with the team starting conditioning workouts on July 5. Lake Havasu head coach Erika Washington said attendance was consistent throughout the summer.
The team officially started practice on Aug. 9 and had a few sessions inside the gym earlier that month due to the heat index. With the return of a normal offseason, the extra time that was lost from last year could be beneficial for the upcoming season.
“It’s critical,” Washington said. “It’s just a short season from the start of the school year to the state meet. It’s only 13 weeks. So we really need the head start so to speak over the course of the summer.”
Last season was unusual for the Knights, as they, along with other athletic programs at the school, dealt with uncertainty heading into the fall 2020 season because of the covid-19 pandemic. Summer workouts were canceled last year and weren’t allowed to meet until the start of the school.
“Last year, we had a few individuals that went out there and ran on their own, but for the most part, we started from scratch when school started in August,” Lake Havasu head coach Erika Washington said. “This year, we’ve been able to have an almost fully normal summer training schedule.”
A difference this season is the team plans to travel to the Phoenix area when the Knights head to Cesar Chavez Park, located near the city, for the Cesar Chavez Classic on Oct. 16. The team will also compete in Yuma to open the season.
The team was confined to meets in the Colorado River Region last year. The Knights will host their two annual meets this season – the Mark Weston Invite (Sept. 25) at the Bridgewater Links Golf Course and Rey Reynolds Invite (Sept. 29) at Windsor Beach.
Another major difference from last year is the program’s increase in numbers throughout the summer. Fielding more runners on both teams could be a factor in the two squads qualifying for state.
“We’re looking at, at least, 30 kids on the team,” Washington said. “So that’s probably going to be our biggest team we’ve had in a number of years and most of them have been working hard all summer. So we’re right on track to reach that goal (of making it to state).”
The Knights will begin the season at the Cibola Invite hosted by Cibola High School in Yuma on Sept. 11.
Runners to watch
Alexander Gallegos
“We’ve seen a lot of growth from Alex over the past year,” Knights head coach Erika Washington said. “Alex has really stepped up for the team and really helped us out on the varsity level.”
Celeste Switzer
“Celeste is more of a quiet leader. She leads by example,” Washington said. “The team could really see the hard work she puts in.”
Joshua Lumpkin
“Josh has a lot of natural talent,” Washington said. “When he combines that with hard work and effort, he can definitely accomplish big things.”
Alyssa Musselman
“Alyssa is a strong leader,” Washington said. “She’s great at getting the team motivated together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.